New Legislation Urged to Control Child App Downloads

A recent full-page ad Instagram caught the attention of many Wall Street Journal subscribers. The ad highlighted a statistic that more than 75% of parents believe that teens under 16 should not be able to download apps without permission. Instagram stated its desire to work with Congress to pass federal legislation to address this concern.

Interestingly, this campaign comes at a time when Instagram’s parent company, Meta, is facing multiple lawsuits alleging harm caused to children through its technologies. One class action suit, involving school districts across the country, claims that Meta and other tech companies have caused physical and emotional harm to children. The second suit, filed attorneys general from numerous states, accuses Meta of addicting children for the sake of profit.

Meta has not responded to inquiries regarding the campaign and its relation to the lawsuits. However, the company’s Global Head of Safety did publish a blog post advocating for federal mandates on children’s downloads from app stores. She argued that the current patchwork of state laws regarding age verification is inadequate and inconsistent in protecting teens.

As part of this marketing campaign, Meta is shifting the responsibility of controlling underage app downloads onto app store owners like Apple and Google. The campaign was launched in partnership with Morning Consult, a survey firm, to gather data on parents’ opinions about child app downloads. The study revealed that parents overwhelmingly want to approve their children’s app downloads in one centralized location, rather than having to manage approvals on an app-by-app basis.

It is worth noting that Apple and Google already offer parental control features for app downloads, although not in the exact manner that Meta proposes. Additionally, the conversation surrounding age-gating is complex, with suggestions ranging from uploading student IDs for age verification to concerns about privacy and data security.

The response from Apple and Google to this campaign remains to be seen, but the pressure from both Meta and parents may influence their approach. The outcome of this discussion could have significant implications for the regulation of child app downloads and online safety.