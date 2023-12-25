Kim Taehyung’s Instagram Influence Soars Despite Enlistment

Kim Taehyung, better known as V from BTS, has emerged as the most-mentioned celebrity on Instagram, with an astonishing reach of 861 million people. Surpassing renowned international brands like Fendi and Ray-Ban, his Instagram account (@thv) has gained significant traction, receiving 16,126 mentions from 6,511 influential users. This accomplishment is especially noteworthy considering that achieving a similar level of exposure through sponsored commercials would require a massive investment of $290 million.

Research conducted HypeAuditor, a SaaS company specializing in influencer marketing, revealed the extent of Taehyung’s influence. Tagging, or mentioning someone in a post or comment using their username preceded the “@” sign, offers valuable insights into their involvement and digital impact. As fans celebrated Taehyung’s remarkable presence on Twitter, it is evident that his popularity and global resonance remain undiminished, even during his enlistment.

The majority of influencers who tag Taehyung’s Instagram account are predominantly based in South Korea, the United States, and Indonesia. These statistics reveal his remarkable influence across various regions. Moreover, Taehyung’s social media dominance extends beyond Instagram. In March 2023, he achieved the highest average number of likes per Instagram post, outperforming celebrities and boasting a whopping 63.4 million followers.

Taehyung’s impact can also be seen in the financial realm. For each sponsored post, the BTS idol reportedly earns between $68,000 and $810,000. This extraordinary compensation reflects his immense popularity and influence. Additionally, his exceptional engagement on Instagram sets him apart, with an average of 15.6 million likes per post, almost double the likes garnered second-placed Cristiano Ronaldo.

The recognition bestowed upon Taehyung is not limited to social media. His appearances in stunning cover images for Elle Korea and the subsequent internet frenzy highlight his status as a global icon. With over 12 million new followers gained in 2023 alone, Taehyung’s Instagram following continues to grow rapidly. This growth has not gone unnoticed, as renowned companies and brands such as MTV, Billboard, and CELINE have taken notice and recognized his immense influence.

Even though Taehyung is currently serving his mandatory military duty, his fanbase remains steadfast in their support. The Love Me Again singer-songwriter’s dominance across the globe has garnered praise from both fans and industry insiders. As the BTS member stays away from the limelight and social media glitz for now, his impact continues to be felt worldwide.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #btsarmy has become one of the most frequently used hashtags, with 3,923 posts. This further exemplifies the unwavering love and support for BTS and its members. Notable individuals like singer-and-actress IU, South Korean singer-actor Park Hyung-sik, and actor Choi Woo-shik have all referenced Taehyung’s Instagram account, showcasing the extent of his influence.

HypeAuditor’s role in evaluating influencers extends beyond their research on Taehyung. The company offers valuable tools and analytics to platforms, agencies, and brands, ensuring the authenticity of influencers’ Instagram follower accounts through artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. With a mission to provide reliable services, HypeAuditor aids companies in planning marketing campaigns and effectively utilizing influencer partnerships.

In conclusion, Kim Taehyung’s Instagram influence remains unmatched, with his account garnering widespread mentions from influential users. His global resonance and impact transcend boundaries, shaping the digital landscape in remarkable ways. Despite his temporary absence from the social media spotlight, Taehyung’s presence continues to be felt and celebrated fans and industry professionals alike.