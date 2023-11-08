Introducing the Quirky World of Nicky Haslam: Things He Doesn’t Care For

Nicky Haslam, the eccentric and influential British interior designer, is well-known for his unique taste and bold opinions. Each year, he releases a list of “Things Nicky Haslam Finds Common,” which has become somewhat of a cultural event. While some may question the validity of his claims, it cannot be denied that Haslam’s list offers a glimpse into changing fashions and the fleeting trends of modern life.

Haslam’s disdain covers a wide range of topics, from phrases he hates to people and places he doesn’t care for. His annual list, immortalized on a tea towel of his own design, has gained quite a following. For a price ranging from £40 to £45, you too can own a piece of Haslam’s eccentricity.

While some may dismiss Haslam’s opinions as elitist, there is a certain charm to his unapologetic snobbery. His pet hates may not resonate with everyone, but they do capture the zeitgeist of the moment. Haslam’s dislike for phrases like “110 per cent” and “let’s unpack that” reflects a shared annoyance felt many. In a way, he is the modern-day equivalent of Nancy Mitford, who famously distinguished between “U” (upper class) and Non-U language.

In a world that strives for inclusivity, it is interesting to see that the concept of what is “common” still holds relevance. Perhaps, it is not so much about being “common” anymore, but about what is deemed “uncool.” Haslam’s list provides an opportunity for us to reflect on our own likes and dislikes, the things we don’t care for.

While we may not agree with all of Haslam’s choices, his yearly tradition sparks conversation and invites us to examine our own tastes. So, whether you find yourself nodding along with his disdain for certain objects like “leaf blowers” or “remote-controlled lawnmowers,” or you have your own additions to the list, one thing is for certain – Nicky Haslam’s eccentricities continue to fascinate us all.

