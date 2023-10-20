Instagram Apologizes for Translation Error Adding “Terrorist” to Palestinian Users’ Profiles

Instagram, owned Meta Platforms Inc., has issued a sincere apology for a translation error that caused the word “terrorist” to be added to the profiles of several Palestinian users. The controversy arose when Palestinian users, who had mentioned “Palestinian” in English on their Instagram profiles, along with the Palestinian flag emoji and the word “alhamdulillah” in Arabic (meaning “praise be to God”), found that the Arabic translation of their profiles contained the inappropriate word.

The translation feature of Instagram allows users to translate text into their language or English, as necessary. However, in this instance, instead of providing an accurate English translation, Instagram mistakenly added “terrorist” to the profile bio. TikTok user YtKingKhan was the first to report this issue.

While Meta did not directly respond to the user, an unnamed Meta spokesperson acknowledged and expressed regret for the error in a statement to The Guardian. The spokesperson confirmed that the problem has been rectified and apologized for any offense caused. Instagram’s auto-translation feature now correctly translates the phrase as “Thank God.”

This incident comes after previous accusations of Meta censoring posts supporting Palestine during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Meta had been accused of shadow-banning accounts, reducing their visibility preventing other users from seeing their content. In response to these allegations, Meta deemed it a “bug” and claimed to have fixed it. The bug affected all types of Instagram stories, including reshared Reels and feed posts.

Meta emphasized that the bug was unrelated to the content being posted and affected users globally. Andy Stone, Meta’s communications head, stated that they addressed the issue as quickly as possible.

Source: The Guardian, Benzinga