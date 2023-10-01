Social Media’s Impact on Public Land Visitation: A Closer Look

A recent study conducted researchers at Oregon State University challenges the notion that social media platforms, like Instagram, are a major driver of overcrowding on public lands. Using 18 years of visitation data and comparing it with geotagged Instagram content from 50 popular Oregon state parks, the researchers found that social media alone does not significantly increase visitation rates.

While there were four parks that experienced a surge in popularity on the app, namely Smith Rock, Silver Falls, Ecola, and Oswald West, these parks were not the most popular in the state. Instead, it was the scenic and iconic vistas they offered that attracted attention on Instagram. Viral photos shared from these parks were linked to modest growth rates of approximately 4%.

Ashley Lowe Mackenzie, one of the researchers involved in the study, suggests that public land managers can leverage geotagged data to better anticipate and prepare for increased visitation. By analyzing social media trends, they can identify parks and areas that are gaining traction and implement strategies to manage visitor numbers more effectively.

In response to the potential impact of social media on public lands, some national parks, including Crater Lake, have implemented measures to regulate monetized content. Individuals who wish to profit from their photos taken within park boundaries are now required to purchase a photo permit. This not only provides a source of revenue for park management but also helps ensure responsible sharing of images.

Overall, while social media can contribute to the popularity of certain parks, it is not solely responsible for overcrowding. Other factors, such as proximity, accessibility, and natural beauty, play significant roles in attracting visitors. By utilizing geotagged data and implementing appropriate management strategies, public land managers can strike a balance between promoting these natural spaces and preserving their integrity for future generations.

