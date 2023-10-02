Using Geotagged Instagram Content to Predict Visitor Growth in Oregon State Parks

Ashley Lowe Mackenzie and her colleagues conducted a study using 18 years of visitation data from popular Oregon state parks and compared it with geotagged Instagram content. The aim of the study was to determine whether there is a correlation between viral Instagram photos and visitor growth at these parks.

According to Mackenzie, there were four parks that saw a significant increase in visitor numbers as a result of viral content on Instagram. These parks included Smith Rock, Silver Falls, Ecola, and Oswald West. While these parks may not be the most popular in the state, their scenic beauty and iconic vistas made them appealing to Instagram users.

The study found that viral photos shared from these parks had a positive impact on visitation rates, resulting in a growth rate of about 4 percent. This suggests that engaging and visually captivating content on Instagram can influence people’s decision to visit a particular park.

The implications of this research are significant for public land managers. By analyzing geotagged Instagram data, park managers can gain insights into potential increases in visitor numbers and be better prepared to handle the influx of people. This information can be used to make strategic decisions regarding park infrastructure, services, and visitor management.

Moreover, the study highlights the need for stricter regulations around monetizing content from national parks. As a result of the study, Crater Lake National Park now requires individuals who monetize their Instagram content within park boundaries to obtain a photo permit. This helps to ensure that those profiting from park-related content contribute to the maintenance and preservation of these natural areas.

In conclusion, the use of geotagged Instagram content can provide valuable insights into visitor growth at state parks. By leveraging social media data, park managers can make informed decisions to enhance visitor experiences and manage increasing numbers. Regulations around monetizing park-related content are also necessary to sustain the integrity of these protected areas.

Sources:

– KLCC (Copyright 2023 KLCC)