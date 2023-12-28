Instagram’s New Feature Set to Boost Profile Visibility

Instagram, with its vast user base of over 2.5 billion worldwide, continues to evolve its platform with fresh features and updates. The latest addition in the works, as discovered leaker and app developer Alessandro Paluzzi, is set to shake up the way users engage with profiles on the platform.

The forthcoming feature aims to allow users to share another user’s profile directly in their Instagram Stories, going beyond the existing “Add to Story” function. By leveraging this new capability, Instagram users can effectively promote and draw attention to other profiles, potentially increasing their visibility and follower count.

With a “View Profile” button prominently displayed, viewers will be encouraged to visit the shared profile. While Instagram already enables the sharing of various content on Stories, such as other people’s posts, this new feature streamlines the process, making it much easier to boost profile visibility.

The implications of enabling profile sharing on Instagram Stories are significant, particularly for creators and businesses. Creators can now collaborate more effectively sharing each other’s profiles, while businesses can take advantage of this feature to draw in potential customers and give their brand an extra spotlight.

Although the exact release date for this feature remains unknown, it is expected to roll out to all Instagram users early in 2024. As we await further updates, users can anticipate a new way to enhance profile visibility and engagement on this popular social media platform. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.