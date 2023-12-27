Instagram Working on New Feature to Share Profiles on Stories

Instagram continues to evolve and expand its offerings, with a new feature in the works that will allow users to share profiles on their Stories. This addition aims to enhance the overall user experience and make it easier for followers to discover new accounts.

With Stories playing a significant role on the platform, Instagram has been introducing various features to make them more interactive and engaging. From limiting stories to close friends to sharing stories with others, the platform is now taking it a step further allowing users to showcase profiles on their Stories.

An image shared on Twitter Alessandro Paluzzi, a reputable source for Instagram updates, shows a sneak peek of the feature in action. While the feature is still being developed and is currently unavailable to the general public, its potential is highly anticipated.

This new feature holds great promise in enabling users to highlight and promote deserving profiles, such as independent artists or fascinating individuals they have come across. Sharing these profiles on Stories will attract more attention and recognition, ultimately boosting the visibility of these accounts.

Although an official release date has not been announced, Instagram is known for silently rolling out new features without prior notice. Therefore, users may wake up one day to find this exciting addition on their app after an update.

Instagram’s continuous efforts to improve user experience and introduce innovative features have propelled the platform’s growth. From its humble beginnings as a simple photo-sharing app, Instagram has evolved into a comprehensive social media platform beloved millions worldwide. The upcoming ability to share profiles on Stories will undoubtedly add another layer of interactivity and connectivity to the Instagram community.