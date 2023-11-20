Introducing “My Week”: Instagram’s New Feature for Extended Story Sharing

Instagram is always looking for ways to enhance the user experience, and it seems they have another exciting feature in the works. The popular social media platform is currently developing a new feature called “My Week” that will revolutionize the way we share stories with our followers.

As the name suggests, “My Week” allows users to keep their stories visible for an entire week. This means that instead of stories disappearing after 24 hours, users can now choose to have their stories available for seven days. Whether you want to share an important event, document your travel adventures, or simply keep your followers engaged, “My Week” is the perfect tool for extending the lifespan of your stories.

But that’s not all – Instagram is also giving users more control over their story visibility. With “My Week,” you have the freedom to remove any story at any time. If you change your mind or feel that a particular story is no longer relevant, simply remove it from your week-long collection.

Another exciting aspect of this feature is the ability to add stories exclusively to “My Week.” This means that you can share a story without it appearing in your regular story feed. It’s a fantastic way to create a curated collection of stories that only your most dedicated followers can access.

Although “My Week” is not yet available to the public, Instagram is known for testing multiple features simultaneously. While we wait for its release, it’s important to note that the timeline for its arrival may vary. However, as soon as Instagram rolls out this feature, we will make sure to keep you informed. Stay tuned for more updates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When will “My Week” be available to Instagram users?

As of now, “My Week” is still in the development phase and not yet available to the general public. The release date has not been confirmed, but Instagram is actively working on it.

2. Can I remove a story from “My Week”?

Yes, one of the great features of “My Week” is that you have complete control over your stories. You can remove any story from your week-long collection at any time.

3. Can I add stories exclusively to “My Week”?

Absolutely! “My Week” allows you to add stories that will only be visible within the week-long collection. This way, you can create a curated selection of stories for your most dedicated followers to enjoy.