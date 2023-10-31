Engagement on Social Media: New Tools and Features on Instagram, TikTok, and Threads

Engagement has always been a key metric for brands on social media, and now, the biggest platforms are introducing new tools and features to deepen connections with followers. Let’s explore the latest updates on Instagram, TikTok, and Threads.

Instagram Introduces Polls in Comments

Instagram is currently testing a new feature that will bring Polls to the comments section of feed posts and Instagram Reels. This interactive sticker, already popular on Instagram Stories, will allow users to ask questions and receive real-time insights from their followers. It not only increases view time on posts but also fosters engagement and promotes organic visibility on the platform.

While the feature is still in its early stages, brands and creators can leverage Polls to gather user feedback, road-test potential product ideas, and gain insights into their audience’s challenges. This upcoming feature will offer a new way for businesses to connect with their followers and make data-driven decisions based on real-time feedback.

TikTok Expands Ad Placements with ‘Out of Phone’ Option

TikTok has unveiled an exciting new advertising solution called “Out of Phone.” This feature enables brands to extend their TikTok content beyond the platform and display it on billboards, in cinemas, restaurants, airports, retail stores, and more. By taking short-form video content off-platform, TikTok aims to provide advertisers with a wider reach and engage with a larger audience.

While the ‘Out of Phone’ option may come with a high price tag, it offers a glimpse into the future of social advertising, where household names and established brands can reach millions, if not billions, of customers globally. This underscores the power of bite-sized vertical video content in building trust, reaching new audiences, and driving conversions at scale.

Threads Invests in Direct Messaging

Threads, a messaging app developed Meta (formerly known as Facebook), is set to launch its own direct messaging feature. Threads has experienced a decline in usage since its initial launch, prompting the Meta team to invest in new tools to boost user engagement. With this update, brands and users will have the ability to have 1:1 conversations, fostering deeper connections and interactions.

This new messaging option on Threads can enhance customer support, facilitate personalized communication, and create a sense of intimacy between brands and their customers.

In conclusion, the latest updates on Instagram, TikTok, and Threads emphasize the growing importance of engagement in the social media landscape. These new tools and features provide brands with unique opportunities to connect with their followers, gather insights, and extend their reach beyond the platform. By leveraging these innovations, businesses can deepen their relationships with customers and drive meaningful results.

FAQs

1. How can brands use Polls on Instagram and Facebook?

Brands can use Polls on Instagram and Facebook to road-test potential product ideas, gather insights into their audience’s challenges, and build anticipation and engagement for upcoming content. Polls allow brands to ask questions and receive feedback in real-time, providing valuable insights to drive data-driven decisions.

2. What is the “Out of Phone” option on TikTok?

The “Out of Phone” option on TikTok allows brands to display their TikTok content on billboards, screens in cinemas, restaurants, retail stores, and more. This feature extends the reach of TikTok campaigns beyond the platform, enabling advertisers to engage with a wider audience.

3. What can brands expect from the direct messaging option on Threads?

The direct messaging option on Threads will enable brands to have 1:1 conversations with their customers. This feature can enhance customer support, facilitate personalized communication, and foster deeper connections between brands and their audience.