Instagram Testing Ability to Share Stories with Specific Groups of Friends

Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, announces that the popular social media app is currently testing a new feature that would allow users to share Stories with multiple audience lists. The app currently offers a “Close Friends” feature, which allows users to create a list of chosen friends and share Stories exclusively with that group.

This new feature would provide an additional level of control over who can view your Stories on Instagram. It would enable users to create and maintain multiple lists, giving them the option to share updates with different groups of people and subsets of followers. For example, you could create separate groups for your siblings or local acquaintances who share a love for food.

Mosseri expresses his excitement about the potential of this feature, stating, “This allows you to share stories to smaller groups and gives you more control over who can see your stories.” This can be particularly useful for users with public profiles who desire a degree of privacy.

However, it is important to note that the ability to share Stories with specific groups is still being tested and is not guaranteed to be released more widely. Instagram continues to explore various features and updates to enhance the user experience on its platform.

Overall, this new option will provide users with greater flexibility and the ability to share their Stories with more tailored groups of friends. By doing so, Instagram aims to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its user base.

