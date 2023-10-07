Instagram Testing New Feature to Share Stories with Multiple Audience Lists

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to share their stories with specific audience lists. This feature aims to make it easier for users to control who sees their stories, ensuring that they are only visible to the desired audience.

With this new feature, users will have the option to create different audience lists and choose which list they want to share their story with. This could be ideal for users who have different groups of friends or followers and want to tailor their stories to specific audiences.

In addition to the default “Close Friends” list, which is currently available on Instagram, users will now be able to create custom audience lists as well. This will offer a more personalized experience and give users greater control over their content.

The new feature is being tested among a small group of users and is not yet available to the wider Instagram community. However, if successful, it is likely to be rolled out to all users in the near future.

Instagram has been continuously working on enhancing its storytelling capabilities, and this new feature is just another step in that direction. The platform already offers a range of features such as polls, question stickers, and music integration to make stories more engaging for users.

By allowing users to share stories with specific audience lists, Instagram aims to provide a more tailored and private experience for its users. This new feature will give users more control over who sees their content, ensuring that it is shared only with the intended audience.

To stay updated on the latest news and updates from Instagram, be sure to follow their official blog and social media accounts.

Sources:

– MySmartPrice: https://www.mysmartprice.com/gear/instagram-testing-new-feature-sharing-stories-multiple-audience-lists/