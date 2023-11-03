New Instagram Feature Allows Users to Create Customizable AI Friends

Instagram, the popular image-sharing platform, is set to launch a groundbreaking new tool that enables users to create their own artificial intelligence (AI) friends. The feature, called “Create an AI,” was recently uncovered leaker Alessandro Paluzzi and shared on various platforms. Although it has yet to be officially released, this innovative tool has already generated a significant buzz among users.

In recent months, Instagram has been exploring various AI applications, including the development of chatbots resembling popular celebrities. These chatbots, which emulate the public persona of individuals such as Kendall Jenner and Tom Brady, allow users to interact with virtual versions of these icons. “Create an AI” takes this concept further enabling users to personalize their AI friend’s nationality, personality type, and interests, making the interaction even more tailored to individual preferences.

Screenshots shared Paluzzi reveal that this AI friend will be capable of engaging in conversations, answering questions, providing guidance, and even brainstorming ideas. The functionality bears similarities to AI chatbots found on other platforms such as Snap and Microsoft’s Bing, but with the added advantage of complete customization.

Notably, the leaked information suggests that users will have the option to select from a range of personalities for their AI friend, including reserved, enthusiastic, creative, witty, pragmatic, or empowering. Additionally, users can set specific interests for their AI friend to help direct the conversation, ensuring that topics like DIY, animals, career, education, music, and nature are enjoyed and discussed.

The release date for the “Create an AI” feature remains undisclosed, as Instagram has not provided any official comments on the leak. However, it aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s earlier announcement of the company’s commitment to incorporating AI advancements into its products. Zuckerberg revealed that numerous AI features were being tested in beta, hinting at the development of an AI sandbox to empower users to experiment with building their own AI assistants.

While the chatbots associated with celebrities like Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg have been limited to specific topics, this new AI friend feature promises a broader scope of conversational capabilities. It remains to be seen whether the final version, when launched, will include age restrictions, as Snapchat faced criticism for failing to implement appropriate age-gating measures with its MyAI feature.

As users eagerly await the arrival of the “Create an AI” feature, one thing is certain: Instagram’s latest innovation has the potential to revolutionize the way people interact with AI, creating a more personalized and captivating experience.

FAQ:

1. When will the “Create an AI” feature be launched on Instagram?

The release date for the “Create an AI” feature has not yet been revealed Instagram.

2. Can users customize the personality of their AI friend?

Yes, users will have the ability to select from various personality types such as reserved, enthusiastic, creative, witty, pragmatic, or empowering for their AI friend.

3. What interests can users set for their AI friend?

Users can set interests such as DIY, animals, career, education, music, and nature to guide the conversation with their AI friend.

4. Will the final version of the feature include age restrictions?

It is currently unknown whether Instagram’s “Create an AI” feature will include age-gating measures to restrict its usage to certain age groups.

Sources:

– Original article: [source domain]