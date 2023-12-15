Instagram Introduces New Tools to Combat Spam and Bots

Instagram, the popular social media platform owned Meta, is taking action against spam content and bots with a range of new features. In an effort to create a safer and more enjoyable experience for users, these tools will gradually be released in the coming weeks.

One of the key improvements Instagram has made is to its automated spam detection system. This system now scans comments, tags, story views, and fake followers more effectively. It will flag any spam or fake followers for users and provide the option to delete them in bulk. By doing so, Instagram aims to clean up users’ feeds and eradicate unwanted content.

To further combat spam and fake/bot accounts, Instagram has created a separate inbox where suspected accounts will be filtered. Users can review and decide whether to approve or reject these accounts. If approved, they will be added to the follow list. However, these filtered accounts will remain in a separate inbox for 30 days, during which users must either approve or reject the follow request. After 30 days, the accounts are automatically removed.

In addition, accounts marked as spam will no longer have their posts displayed in users’ feeds unless they approve the account. This allows users to have more control over the content they see and ensures a more personalized experience.

While Instagram is working to hide story views from accounts flagged as spam, it is also rolling out another exciting feature in the United States. AI-generated story backgrounds will enhance the visual appeal of stories, adding yet another dimension to the platform’s creative capabilities.

Instagram’s commitment to combating spam and bots demonstrates its dedication to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for users. By implementing these new tools, the platform aims to maintain the integrity of its content and foster genuine connections between users worldwide.