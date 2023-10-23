Instagram Testing New Custom Sticker Tool: What You Need to Know

Instagram is reportedly testing a new custom sticker tool that will allow users to add the subject of a photo to an entirely new image. The tool, demonstrated Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a video, will enable users to select the subject of a photo, remove it from its background, and place it anywhere like a regular sticker in their stories or reels.

This new feature will not only allow users to create custom stickers from photos saved on their phone but also from “eligible images” seen on Instagram. While it suggests the possibility of making stickers from other people’s content, there will likely be an option to opt out of this.

Similar to Apple’s sticker feature introduced to iOS 16 last year, Instagram’s custom sticker feature offers the ability to personalize posts adding custom stickers. However, the new tool being tested Instagram will streamline the process allowing users to make stickers from other people’s images directly on the platform.

This update will provide Instagram users with more options for creative expression and customization, enhancing the visual appeal of their stories and reels. It will give them the flexibility to incorporate multiple subjects and create unique compositions that stand out.

As of now, it is unclear when this feature will be officially rolled out to all Instagram users. However, it demonstrates Instagram’s continuous efforts to introduce new features and improvements to enhance the user experience.

Sources: Engadget