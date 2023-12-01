Is Social Media Promoting Vice? The Dark Side of Algorithm-driven Platforms

A recent investigation the Wall Street Journal has shed light on the harmful effects of algorithm-driven social media platforms, particularly Instagram’s reels feature. The test conducted the Journal revealed that the app promoted sexually explicit and pedophilic content to users who followed young cheerleaders, gymnasts, and teen influencers. Even more disturbingly, the algorithm sent an onslaught of lewd reels when test accounts followed pre-teen influencers.

While some may argue that this test was intentionally designed to provoke such a response, the Canadian Centre for Child Protection replicated the experiment with similar results. It is clear that Instagram’s algorithm has a propensity for promoting vice. This is not Meta’s first encounter with pedophilic content either, as earlier in June, the Facebook and Instagram algorithms were found to be connecting users interested in such content.

Meta’s response to these discoveries has been vague and evasive. They claim to have set up internal task forces to detect and suspend harmful accounts, yet fail to address why the algorithm continues to promote underage sexual content. This is a familiar pattern from social media companies, who often deflect responsibility for the content on their platforms while enjoying the privileges of free speech protections.

What is truly troubling is that Meta employees have acknowledged that the algorithm’s inclination towards promoting vice is not a bug, but a feature. This is precisely how the system was designed to work. The very mechanism that leads otherwise self-controlled adults into addictive scrolling also drives the promotion of noxious and harmful content.

The issue goes beyond Instagram and Meta. Other image-based social media platforms have also been prone to voyeuristic tendencies, with pre-teen influencers resorting to provocative behavior to gain views, money, and respect from their peers. This phenomenon, known as the “clout economy,” is driven algorithms that prioritize shock value and sensationalism.

Addressing this pervasive issue requires a serious reevaluation from legislators. The damage caused these apps goes beyond the individual level, as they contribute to the erosion of our social fabric. The fact that social media companies cannot be trusted to self-regulate necessitates stricter regulations to protect users, especially vulnerable young individuals.

It is crucial that we recognize the inherent flaws of algorithm-driven platforms and take action to ensure the well-being of the American people. The promotion of vice should not be an acceptable side effect of technological advancements.