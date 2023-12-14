Instagram Enhances Control Over Spam and Inappropriate Content

Instagram is rolling out a range of new tools that provide users with enhanced control over spam content and bots appearing on their feeds. Additionally, the platform will inform users if their posts violate community guidelines. These new features will be gradually introduced in the coming weeks.

To combat spam, Instagram has improved its automated detection system, now capable of identifying spam across comments, tags, story views, and followers. The moderation systems will flag accounts with fake followers and spam-filled content, allowing users to delete these items in bulk, ultimately saving them time. Suspected spam or bot accounts will be filtered into a separate inbox for review. If an account is deemed legitimate, users can approve the request, adding them to their following list. Otherwise, accounts will be automatically removed after 30 days. Posts profiles labeled as spam will not appear on content creators’ accounts unless approved. Users will be able to view, bulk delete, or approve any flagged tag requests.

Furthermore, Instagram will now send in-app notifications to users if it detects posts that violate its content policies. This update follows the recent implementation of showcasing blocked posts on the Explore page, aiming to prevent account holders from repeating such mistakes. However, for Stories, Instagram is still experimenting with hiding views from accounts considered spam.

In its strive to maintain a safe platform, Instagram had previously introduced the “Hidden Words” tool, which hides messages containing questionable keywords. In the upcoming update, the platform will expand the functionality of the advanced comment filtering tool to proactively filter out suspected spam. Instagram has consistently faced challenges related to harassment and spam, with bots infiltrating the platform and spreading explicit content. Nonetheless, the company faces the delicate task of balancing content moderation while allowing for the free exchange of ideas on its platform. Recent allegations of Instagram censoring pro-Palestinian content during the Gaza conflict have further emphasized the importance of striking this balance effectively.