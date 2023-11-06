Instagram Unveils New “Holiday Bonus” and Other Updates to Help Creators Earn Money

Instagram is introducing a new way for creators to monetize their content with the launch of the “holiday bonus” feature. This invite-only test aims to reward creators in the United States, Japan, and South Korea for their creativity on the platform. By sharing their Reels and photos, including single-image posts and carousels, creators have the opportunity to earn rewards based on the number of views and plays their content receives during the bonus period.

This holiday bonus scheme marks a significant step for Instagram in supporting its creator community. By incentivizing high-quality content, Instagram aims to provide creators with opportunities to financially benefit from their creative efforts. The platform will closely monitor the results of this test and looks forward to expanding the program in the coming year.

In addition to the holiday bonus, Instagram is also rolling out new promotional tools for creators with active subscriptions. These tools include surfacing the Subscribe button for followers in their feed and facilitating easier communication with new subscribers through DMs and Stories. Since its launch in July 2022, Instagram subscriptions have garnered over one million active subscribers in the United States alone. The program has also extended its availability to creators in 35 additional countries, providing a wider scope for monetization.

Furthermore, Instagram gifts, a feature introduced to help creators earn money from their audience, will now be accessible to more creators worldwide. By allowing people to purchase “Stars” and share virtual gifts, Instagram aims to provide a more interactive and engaging experience for both creators and their followers. To be eligible for gifts, creators must have a professional account, be at least 18 years old, meet partner monetization policies, and have a minimum of 5,000 followers.

These updates from Instagram demonstrate the platform’s commitment to supporting creators and providing them with various avenues for monetization. By introducing the holiday bonus, expanding subscriptions, and making gifts accessible to a wider audience, Instagram aims to foster a thriving creator ecosystem and empower individuals to monetize their creativity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)