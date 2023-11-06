Instagram Tests New Reward System for Creators: Insights and Opportunities

Instagram is piloting a unique “holiday bonus” program that aims to incentivize creators based on the performance of their Reels and photos. The platform recently unveiled several updates to help creators monetize their content, with the holiday bonus being a key test. This invite-only program rewards creators for sharing their creativity through Reels and photos, including single-image posts and carousels.

Selected creators in the United States, Japan, and South Korea will have the opportunity to participate in this bonus until the end of the year. If invited, creators can activate the holiday bonus and begin earning rewards based on the number of Reels plays and photo views they receive during the bonus period, provided their content adheres to the platform’s Content Monetization Policies.

This new holiday bonus concept aligns with Instagram’s long-term strategic vision. If successful, the platform plans to expand the program next year, underscoring its commitment to supporting creators and fostering a thriving creative community.

For creators in South Korea and Japan, a similar program will be offered known as the “year-end bonus.” While the name may differ, the objective remains the same — rewarding creators for their outstanding contributions to the platform.

In addition to the holiday bonus, Instagram announced the introduction of new promotional tools for creators with active subscriptions. These enhancements include prominently displaying the “Subscribe” button when followers view creators’ content in their feed. Furthermore, creators will enjoy a simplified process of welcoming new subscribers through direct messages and Stories.

Since its launch in July 2022, subscriptions have gained significant traction, with over one million active subscribers on Instagram. The feature enables creators to monetize their content granting exclusive access to photos and Reels only to those who pay a subscription fee. As the program expands to 35 more countries, creators worldwide can tap into the benefits of subscriptions and cultivate a stronger connection with their audience.

Instagram Gifts, another monetization avenue, is now becoming accessible to a larger group of creators across the globe. This feature allows people to purchase “Stars” and share virtual gifts to express their appreciation for Reels they enjoy. To be eligible for gifts, creators need to have a professional account, be 18 years or older, meet partner monetization policies, and maintain a minimum of 5,000 followers.

These recent developments reflect Instagram’s commitment to empower creators and provide them with various pathways to monetize their content. By embracing these exciting opportunities, creators can not only showcase their talent but also derive financial benefits from their hard work, sparking a new era of creativity in the digital landscape.

FAQ

1. How can creators participate in Instagram’s holiday bonus program?

The holiday bonus program is currently invite-only and available to selected creators in the United States, Japan, and South Korea until the end of the year. Creators who receive an invitation can activate the holiday bonus to begin earning rewards based on the performance of their Reels and photos.

2. What are the eligibility requirements for Instagram Gifts?

To be eligible for Instagram Gifts, creators must have a professional account, be over 18 years old, meet partner monetization policies, and have at least 5,000 followers. Meeting these criteria enables creators to receive virtual gifts as a token of appreciation from their audience.

3. How does the subscription feature work on Instagram?

Instagram’s subscription feature allows creators to lock their photos and Reels behind a paywall, granting exclusive access to subscribers who pay a subscription fee. Creators with active subscriptions can monetize their content and establish a closer connection with their dedicated audience.

