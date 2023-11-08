Instagram Testing a New Privacy Feature: Disable Read Receipts for DMs

Instagram is finally addressing the long-standing request from its users testing a new feature that allows them to disable read receipts in direct messages (DMs). This move comes after repeated calls for increased privacy controls on the popular social media platform. While the option to turn off read receipts has been available on other Meta-owned apps like WhatsApp since 2014, Instagram has lagged behind in offering this functionality.

The announcement of this anticipated feature was made both Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, and Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram. In a message to the Instagram community, Mosseri confirmed that they have listened to user feedback and have begun testing the new feature. This update will grant users the ability to decide when others can see that they have read their messages. A screenshot shared Mosseri showcased the privacy and safety menu for direct messages, where users can find the toggle to disable read receipts.

By introducing this feature, Instagram aims to provide users with greater control over their messaging experience and privacy. The option to disable read receipts allows individuals to read messages stealthily, without triggering the “seen” notification for the sender.

Although it remains unclear when exactly this feature will be rolled out to all users, it is a positive step towards enhancing user privacy on the platform. Instagram has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening privacy measures planning to implement default end-to-end encryption protection for DMs. The rollout for Messenger is currently underway, with the company targeting the completion of this feature the end of the year before implementing it on Instagram.

With this privacy-focused update, Instagram is demonstrating its dedication to addressing user concerns regarding data privacy and security. By providing options to control read receipts and introducing end-to-end encryption, the platform aims to offer a more secure and personalized messaging experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are read receipts on Instagram?

Read receipts on Instagram are notifications that inform users when their direct messages have been opened and read the recipient. This feature lets the sender know that the message has been seen, as indicated the “seen” label beneath the message.

2. Why do some users want to turn off read receipts?

Some users prefer to turn off read receipts to maintain their privacy and avoid the pressure of responding immediately. Disabling read receipts allows recipients to read messages without notifying the sender that they have seen it.

3. When will the ability to disable read receipts be available for all Instagram users?

The exact timeline for the rollout of the feature to all Instagram users has not been specified. Instagram is currently testing the feature, and its availability will depend on the outcome and feedback from the testing phase.

4. What is end-to-end encryption, and why is it significant for Instagram DMs?

End-to-end encryption is a security measure that ensures only the sender and intended recipient can access the content of a message. It prevents unauthorized parties and even the platform itself from accessing the message’s contents. Implementing end-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs will enhance user privacy and protect their conversations from being intercepted or read anyone else.

