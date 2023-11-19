Instagram-Owned Meta Under Fire for Teen Safety Concerns

Instagram, the popular picture-sharing app owned Meta, is facing criticism and accusations of misleading the public about its safety for teenagers. Arturo Béjar, a former executive at Meta turned whistleblower, has recently voiced his concerns about the app’s suitability for children as young as 13. Béjar’s testimonies to US Senators shed light on the detrimental effects Instagram can have on teenagers.

Béjar, who spent over 25 years in Silicon Valley, revealed that his teenage daughter and her friends have experienced unwanted sexual advances on Instagram over the years. Despite raising concerns with senior executives at Meta, including Mark Zuckerberg, little action was taken to address the issue. Béjar references the tragic case of Molly Russell, a British 14-year-old who died in 2017 after saving thousands of posts related to depression and self-harm on her phone, many of which did not violate Instagram’s rules.

One of Béjar’s main criticisms is that Instagram’s current rules allow accounts to post content that may be disturbing but not directly violating, leaving teenagers feeling helpless and unable to seek help or report such content. Furthermore, the design of the app itself does not encourage teenagers to report uncomfortable experiences, as they fear it may negatively impact their engagement. The reporting tools provided Instagram are also criticized for being convoluted and difficult to navigate for younger users.

Béjar claims that Meta executives were fully aware of the potential harm caused Instagram, as he had previously warned them about it. Research conducted Béjar’s team revealed that a significant number of teenagers on Instagram had experienced unwanted sexual advances and had been exposed to distressing self-injury posts. Although Béjar expressed his concerns directly to Zuckerberg in 2021, he received no response, and little has changed since then.

In conclusion, Instagram’s safety measures and policies have come under scrutiny, with concerns raised about the app’s impact on the well-being of teenagers. The social media giant faces pressure to improve safety features, provide better tools for reporting unwanted content, and take more proactive steps to protect young users. The tragic case of Molly Russell highlights the urgent need for these changes to prevent further harm.

