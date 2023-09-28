Instagram Collaboration Leads to Beautiful Mural Celebrating Multiculturalism and Friendship

Instagram continues to showcase its cleverness, this time bringing together two artists who connected on the platform. Keyra Juliana Espinoza Arroyo and Adina Farinango responded to Instagram’s call for artists who could connect creatively on the platform. After months of collaboration, the artists have unveiled a stunning mural in Williamsburg, underwritten Instagram.

The mural, located on the corner of North 10th Street and Wythe Avenue, draws inspiration from the artists’ shared Ecuadorian heritage. It features two goddess-like figures reaching out to each other over a vibrant city background. The artwork explores themes of multiculturalism and friendship, resonating even more strongly in the gentrified neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Arroyo expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “It is amazing to see how our ideas and intentions fit well together like a puzzle.” Farinango also emphasized the positive experience of working together, describing it as a safe environment where they can freely express themselves.

This collaboration between artists facilitated Instagram highlights the platform’s ability to foster meaningful connections and give birth to beautiful art. Despite ongoing discussions about the impact of large companies like Instagram on our culture, it is heartening to witness the positive outcomes that emerge from these interactions.

