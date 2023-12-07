Instagram Launches New Celebrity Podcast “Close Friends Only”

Instagram has recently entered the podcasting world with its newest creation, “Close Friends Only.” The audio show, developed Instagram and The Unwell Network, aims to bring the latest cultural insights and trends directly from top celebrities to the ears of their fans. The first two episodes of the podcast feature the popular rappers Doja Cat and Ice Spice, who are currently on tour together.

While Instagram is widely known for its visual content, this move demonstrates the platform’s ambition to expand into the audio space. “Close Friends Only” promises to cover a range of subjects, from memes and fashion to friendship, all discussed the favorite celebrities of Instagram users.

The premiere episode of “Close Friends Only” was released on popular streaming platforms such as Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts on December 7. This launch is in line with Instagram’s Trend Talk post, where the platform predicts the topics that will captivate Gen Z in 2024, aiming to stay connected with the ever-evolving interests of younger users.

The Unwell Network, a company led Alex Cooper, is Instagram’s partner in producing “Close Friends Only.” Cooper, known for her successful podcast “Call Her Daddy,” is working alongside other influential women, including TikTokers Alix Earle and Madeline Argy, to develop unique and engaging podcast content.

Instagram’s foray into podcasting mirrors similar moves other social media platforms. YouTube, for instance, has explored the trends of the moment through the podcast “Like and Describe,” hosted MatPat. Meanwhile, TikTok has created its own star-studded concert called “In The Mix,” which aims to foster connections with popular music artists. With “Close Friends Only,” Instagram aims to demonstrate its role in the entertainment industry providing insights into the lives and feeds of top creators.

Users can find new episodes of “Close Friends Only” on various podcast distribution platforms, ensuring that fans of Doja Cat, Ice Spice, and other future guests can stay connected and engaged through the world of audio.