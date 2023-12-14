Instagram Unveils New AI-Powered Background Editor for U.S. Users

Instagram has recently introduced a groundbreaking AI-powered background editing tool to its U.S.-based users. This tool will allow users to transform the background of their images through customizable prompts specifically designed for Stories.

Instead of relying on pre-set filters or backdrops, Instagram’s background editor offers a wide range of prompts that users can select to modify the background of their images. These prompts include options such as “On a red carpet,” “Being chased dinosaurs,” and “Surrounded puppies.” Moreover, users have the freedom to create their own prompts to completely personalize their images.

Once a user shares their Story with the newly generated background, others who view it will find a “Try it” sticker accompanied the prompt. This interactive feature enables others to easily engage with the image generation tool and explore different variations of the background.

Interestingly, Instagram’s latest innovation follows other social media platforms’ endeavors in the field of AI-generated content. Just this week, Snapchat unveiled a similar tool exclusively available to its paying users, allowing them to create and send AI-generated images. Snapchat has been actively enhancing its features, recently launching Dreams – a feature enabling users to generate whimsical images of themselves with various themes.

Furthermore, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and its associated apps, is constantly expanding its AI capabilities. In the past month, Meta made 28 AI-powered characters accessible across all its popular apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. They also introduced Imagine with Meta, a powerful AI-image generator driven their proprietary Emu model.

With the implementation of the new AI-powered background editor, Instagram solidifies its commitment to delivering innovative and engaging tools for users to express their creativity and enhance their visual storytelling experience.

Image Credits: Instagram.