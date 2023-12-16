Instagram Unveils New Feature for Personalized Story Templates

Instagram, under Meta’s ownership, has introduced an exciting new feature that allows users to create personalized “Add Yours” templates for their Stories. This feature, now available globally, empowers users to craft engaging and shareable content enriched with GIFs, images, and text.

To create your own “Add Yours” template, simply upload a Story and customize it with GIFs, custom text, or images from your gallery. Then, use the “Add Yours Templates” sticker to select specific elements you want to highlight. Your followers can then participate adding to your template.

This new feature offers customization options for all users, providing a broader spectrum for creative expression and collaborative storytelling. It allows everyone to personalize their own “Add Yours” prompt and create unique and interactive experiences for their followers.

In addition to this feature, Instagram has also launched a new AI media editing tool called “Backdrop.” Currently available to users in the US, this tool allows you to effortlessly edit the background of your images. By responding to prompts like “chased dinosaurs” or “surrounded puppies,” you can transform your image and tell a captivating story through your Story.

Meta’s lead for generative AI, Ahmad Al-Dahle, expressed excitement about the launch of the backdrop tool, stating, “Our AI media editing tool backdrop is available on Instagram in the US! With backdrop, you can reimagine your image’s background with just a few taps and a prompt like ‘chased dinosaurs’ or ‘surrounded puppies’ to create an entirely new image for your Story.”

In recent updates, Instagram has also introduced ultra-short video statuses that can only be captured through the app’s front camera. These video notes, which last up to 2 seconds, are accessible to close friends and mutual followers for 24 hours, but cannot be shared as stories.

With these innovative features, Instagram continues to enhance the user experience and provide opportunities for creativity and self-expression.