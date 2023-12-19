Fitness Influencer and Singer Facing Lengthy Prison Sentences for Cocaine Trafficking

Two individuals, a fitness influencer and a singer, are on the verge of potentially spending the rest of their lives behind bars after being arrested for allegedly trafficking large amounts of cocaine through Alabama. Melissa Dufour, a 36-year-old fitness model and founder of the clothing brand “Sexy Sweats,” and her friend Racquelle “Rahky” Dolores Anteola, a 34-year-old singer from Los Angeles, were apprehended the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in June during a routine traffic stop in Alabama.

During the stop, it was discovered that the SUV the women were driving had been modified with hidden compartments, designed to transport illegal substances covertly. Law enforcement officials found over 200 pounds of cocaine concealed in these secret compartments. This discovery led to both women being indicted, and it is alleged that they have been involved in drug trafficking since at least November 2022.

Last week, the attorneys representing Dufour and Anteola informed the court that their clients intend to plead guilty to the charges brought against them. If convicted, they could face severe penalties, including sentences ranging from 10 years to life in federal prison and hefty fines of up to $10 million.

Melissa Dufour, known on Instagram as “@melimacbarbie_,” has amassed a following of over 11,000 but has set her account to private. Racquelle Anteola, using the handle “@heyrahky,” had over 120,000 followers on Instagram but has not posted any content since June.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences one may face when involved in drug trafficking. Despite the outward appearance of success and prominence, engaging in illegal activities can lead individuals down a path that threatens their freedom and future. As the legal proceedings unfold, the fate of these two individuals hangs in the balance, awaiting the final verdict of the court.