Instagram Foodies Speak Out After Accusations of Dine and Dash

Two Instagram foodies and their mother have come forward to address defamation claims after a restaurant accused them of dining and dashing on Christmas Day. Jennifer Fi, her partner Son, and daughters Belinda and Julie Nguyen visited the Silver Pearl Restaurant in Sydney, Australia, on December 25, 2020. The family, who often receive gifted meals for reviews, state that they did not eat any of the food and only Son took a few bites before expressing concerns about the quality. They left the largely untouched lobster on the table and paid only for the wine they consumed.

However, the restaurant’s social media post accused them of being “dishonest, entitled (and) classless” and falsely claimed that they had finished their meal and refused to pay. This led to online and offline abuse, leaving the family worried about their safety and damaging their reputations. The sisters even stated that they lost their desire to pursue careers in law and the corporate world due to the fallout from the incident.

The Silver Pearl restaurant denies making false accusations and is now facing a defamation lawsuit from the family. The case is set to be heard Justice Robert Bromwich in October 2024.

It is important to note that defamation refers to the act of making false statements that harm a person’s reputation. Social media posts can have a significant impact on an individual’s life, leading to reputational damage and potential safety concerns.

Source: Not provided