Social Media Influencers Promote UAE’s Climate Commitment

A recent investigation has revealed that social media influencers were paid to promote the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) climate credentials during the COP28 summit. The influencers, contracted an external PR company hired the COP28 official team, used Instagram to spread positive messaging about the UAE’s position on climate change.

The research conducted the Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) group identified at least five high-profile Instagram accounts that appeared to promote the UAE as a climate leader during the summit. The content featured official promotional material endorsed the COP28 hosts, using hashtags and tagging the official UAE COP28 Instagram account.

One of the most widely viewed posts came from influencer couple Jeremy Jauncey and Pia Wurtzbach, who have a combined following of over 16 million. The video claimed that the UAE is committed to “reducing their emissions,” despite the country’s plans to scale up its fossil fuel operations in the next four years.

However, the influencers did not declare any paid partnerships with COP28, which raises concerns about transparency and adherence to platform policies. In contrast, in the UK and other countries, declaring paid partnerships is a legal requirement to ensure transparency for audiences.

The use of social media influencers in this manner has drawn criticism from campaigners and experts. It is seen as part of a larger strategy the fossil fuel industry to greenwash their reputation and hinder swift climate action. The fact that the influencers did not disclose their paid partnerships raises questions about the level of deception involved.

While the UAE has been praised for hosting the COP28 summit and obtaining an agreement to limit fossil fuel use, the criticism remains that the text of the agreement does not call for a rapid phase-out of oil, gas, and coal and has been labeled “full of loopholes” some.

In an era where climate action is of utmost importance, it is crucial for influencers and brands to prioritize transparency and support genuine efforts to combat climate change rather than contributing to greenwashing campaigns.