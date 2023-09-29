The Suspension of a Police Officer After Allowing Social Media Influencer to Use Official Police Vehicle

In a recent incident, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal IPS suspended INSP/SHO Ashok Sharma for allowing a social media influencer to use an official Punjab Police vehicle for creating videos. The influencer, whose identity remains unknown, was seen sitting on the bonnet of a marked Punjab Police Mahindra Scorpio, dancing to a Punjabi song and making abusive gestures towards the camera. This incident took place while a Punjab Police personnel was present in the vicinity.

While the actions taken against the SHO are not clear, it appears that the police have suspended him for a few days or weeks. On the other hand, no action has been taken against the social media influencer. It is speculated that the influencer had permission from the police personnel to create the video, which could explain the lack of consequences. However, it is important to note that any display of indecent acts in public or the use of public property, including a police car, is illegal in India.

This incident highlights the role of social media platforms as a means of monitoring and gathering evidence. Viral videos are now being used as evidence to issue fines and take action against individuals engaged in illegal activities. Many metropolitan cities have comprehensive CCTV networks that closely monitor traffic violations and issue fines accordingly. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that online fines can sometimes be incorrect due to faulty number plates, and individuals have the option to contest these fines through the traffic police’s redressal portal.

In recent times, the government and authorities have increased fines for traffic violations in an effort to deter people from breaking traffic rules and ensure safer roads for everyone.

