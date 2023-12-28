Instagram Influencer Tragically Killed By Estranged Husband in Front of Young Daughter

An Instagram influencer, Theresa Cachuela, was tragically shot and killed her estranged husband in front of her 11-year-old daughter on the island of Honolulu, Hawaii. This devastating incident occurred just days before Christmas, adding to the heartbreak of the holiday season.

Theresa, who had a following of over 22,000 on Instagram under the name Bunny Bontiti, was known for her posts about her Christian faith and her passion for beauty. Her last Instagram posts seem eerily prophetic, with one caption reading, “Til death do beauty and I part.” This tragic event highlights the dangers faced individuals, even in seemingly picture-perfect lives.

In the days leading up to her death, Theresa had obtained a restraining order against her husband, expressing her concerns for her safety and that of her children. She alleged that he had repeatedly ignored her pleas to leave her alone and had even threatened to end his own life in front of her.

Sadly, the system failed to protect Theresa. Her family has criticized the police and the justice system for not doing enough to shield her from this horrific act of violence. They believe that laws need to be changed to prevent tragedies like this from occurring in the future.

As Theresa’s loved ones mourn her loss, they have set up a GoFundMe page to cover her funeral expenses. Her mother, Lucita Ani-Nihoa, expressed her grief and disappointment in the justice system, saying, “My daughter did not deserve this. She was trying so hard to get help, but the justice system failed her.”

This shocking incident serves as a reminder of the need for stronger protections and resources for victims of domestic violence. It is a call to action for society to address the systemic failures that allow such tragedies to happen. Our hearts go out to Theresa’s family and friends as they navigate this unimaginable loss.