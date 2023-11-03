Florida Entrepreneur Settles Fraud Claims, Protecting Iowa Homeowners

In a significant development, the attorney general of Iowa has reached a settlement in fraud claims against a Florida-based entrepreneur and Instagram influencer. The state alleged that the individual, Roberto Boligan, and his company, Summit Software Systems, engaged in deceptive practices and scammed distressed homeowners facing foreclosure.

According to court filings, Summit Software Systems attempted to mislead Iowans into believing that they offered foreclosure prevention services, falsely claiming affiliation with the U.S. government. Boligan went further, sending out mailers to over 3,200 homeowners, touting loss mitigation and housing counseling services provided his company. However, Summit’s true identity was masked in these communications, raising suspicions of fraudulent intent.

The attorney general’s office discovered that Boligan collected fees without providing written contracts or mandatory disclosures and notices. To compound the issue, he failed to deliver any of the promised services to the 15 homeowners who ended up paying a total of $30,626.

As a result of the settlement, Summit Software Systems is required to fully reimburse the affected homeowners. Additionally, both Boligan and his company are strictly prohibited from engaging in any future mortgage-foreclosure related business in Iowa.

Attorney General Brenna Bird expressed her commitment to protecting Iowans from fraud, stating, “Iowans facing foreclosure are already struggling enough. For a company to trick them out of money on top of that is just flat wrong. My office is committed to protecting Iowans from fraud, and we are so glad to be able to return Iowa families their hard-earned money.”

Although Boligan did not admit guilt, he agreed to the settlement “to be done with it,” as he told the Iowa Capital Dispatch. It is worth noting that he still maintains that Summit Software Systems has helped homeowners in Iowa.

To ensure payment of the settlement amount, Boligan has been allowed to make monthly installments of $5,000 over a six-month period. Furthermore, the attorney general’s office will refund the victims in the second quarter of 2024. Boligan will also face an additional fine of $50,000 if any future violations of the settlement terms are discovered.

Instances of scammers preying on distressed homeowners at risk of foreclosure are unfortunately not uncommon. In a recent California case, the president of Grand View Financial was convicted of multiple felony counts for defrauding vulnerable homeowners. The scheme, which spanned four years, involved false documents and resulted in over $7 million in losses, with victims losing their properties to repossession.

Source: Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Grand View Financial Fraud Case