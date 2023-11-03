New Settlement Reached in Iowa Fraud Case Against Instagram Influencer

Iowa’s attorney general has successfully settled a case against an Instagram influencer and self-proclaimed tech entrepreneur for fraudulent activities targeting distressed homeowners at risk of foreclosure. The state accused Summit Software Systems, based in Jacksonville, Florida, and its owner, Roberto Boligan, of deceptive practices that violated the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

The lawsuit alleged that Summit Software Systems misled Iowa homeowners falsely claiming to offer foreclosure prevention services and implying an affiliation with the U.S. government. Boligan also sent mailers to over 3,200 Iowans, advertising loss mitigation and housing counseling services without clearly identifying his company, according to the attorney general’s office. However, Summit Software Systems failed to provide the promised services and neglected to supply written contracts or mandatory disclosures.

The settlement requires Summit to fully reimburse the affected homeowners and prohibits Boligan and his company from engaging in any future mortgage-related foreclosure business in Iowa. “Iowans facing foreclosure are already struggling enough,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “For a company to deceive them out of money is simply unacceptable. Our office remains committed to safeguarding Iowans from fraud, and we are pleased to be able to return their hard-earned money.”

Boligan, without admitting guilt, has agreed to the settlement in order to put an end to the legal proceedings. He expressed his belief that Summit Software Systems had indeed assisted Iowa homeowners. However, the attorney general’s office will closely monitor Boligan’s compliance with the settlement terms.

Instances of fraud targeting distressed homeowners are unfortunately not uncommon. Earlier this year, a California case involved the conviction of the president of Grand View Financial, who defrauded vulnerable homeowners out of over $7 million promising to prevent foreclosure through the elimination of mortgage liens. The scheme lasted four years and involved the filing of false documents, resulting in the repossession of all the victims’ properties.

