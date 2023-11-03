Florida Instagram Influencer Settles Fraud Claims for Scamming Distressed Homeowners

In a recent settlement, Roberto Boligan, a self-proclaimed tech entrepreneur and Instagram influencer, has resolved fraud claims brought against him the state of Iowa. Boligan and his company, Summit Software Systems, were accused of engaging in deceptive business practices targeting distressed homeowners at risk of foreclosure.

According to court documents, Summit Software Systems attempted to mislead Iowa homeowners falsely claiming to offer foreclosure prevention services and suggesting an affiliation with the U.S. government. The company sent mailers to over 3,200 Iowans, promising loss mitigation and housing counseling, but purposefully concealed its identity. Summit collected fees from 15 homeowners totaling $30,626 but failed to provide the promised services or comply with mandatory disclosures.

As part of the settlement, Summit Software Systems is required to fully reimburse the affected homeowners. Additionally, Boligan and his company are prohibited from conducting mortgage-foreclosure related business in Iowa in the future. The settlement serves as a measure to protect Iowans from further fraudulent schemes.

Scams targeting distressed homeowners are unfortunately not uncommon. Earlier this year, the president of Grand View Financial in California was convicted on 100 felony counts for defrauding vulnerable homeowners. The scheme involved false promises of foreclosure avoidance and resulted in over $7 million in losses.

While Boligan has agreed to the settlement without admitting guilt, he stated that he wanted to resolve the issue swiftly. The Iowa Attorney General’s office will allow Boligan to pay the state in monthly installments and will refund the victims in the second quarter of 2024. To deter future violations, Boligan will also face an additional $50,000 fine if he breaches the terms of the settlement.

It is a relief for the affected homeowners to receive restitution for their losses. Attorney General Brenna Bird emphasized the commitment to protecting Iowans from fraud and ensuring that hard-earned money is rightfully returned to its owners. The case serves as a reminder to remain vigilant against scams and to thoroughly research and verify any services or claims made individuals or companies.

