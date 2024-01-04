Russian Instagram Blogger Investigated for Burning Passport During New Year Celebration

In a recent incident that occurred during the New Year celebrations in Bryansk, Russia, a Russian Instagram blogger is currently under investigation after burning her passport. The blogger, identified as 22-year-old Yevgeniya Hoffman, decided to perform this stunt outside a nightclub where she had been celebrating the New Year.

Videos of the incident quickly spread online, garnering much attention. However, the reactions to Hoffman’s actions were mixed. While some onlookers were heard criticizing her, others followed suit and proceeded to burn their own ruble banknotes. As a result of this controversial act, Hoffman’s Instagram presence received a significant boost, with her number of followers increasing over a third, reaching more than 3,000.

While some have accused Hoffman of using the passport-burning performance as a political message in support of Ukraine, no solid evidence has been presented to verify these claims. Additionally, there have been allegations suggesting that the influencer may be involved in escort services, but once again, no substantial evidence has been provided to support these accusations.

Hoffman has denied all accusations, stating that she burned her passport due to an unflattering photo inside, and she encouraged her critics to prioritize patriotism enlisting instead of targeting her online. Despite her claims that the document was obsolete, the video evidence clearly shows that it was issued in 2021.

The incident quickly caught the attention of Russian law enforcement, leading to Hoffman’s detainment for questioning. In addition to the passport-burning charge, she is now also suspected of defacing the Russian national coat-of-arms. The Investigative Committee of Russia has labeled her actions as a gross insult and mockery of the patriotic feelings of Russian citizens.

If found guilty, Hoffman could face penalties ranging from months of community service to up to a year in jail. The investigation is ongoing, and the outcome will determine the consequences for the Instagram blogger.