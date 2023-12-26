Tragic Shooting in Hawaii Leaves Influencer Dead and Husband’s Suicide

A devastating incident unfolded near a mall in Waimalu, Hawaii, resulting in the death of Theresa Cachuela, a popular Instagram influencer known as “Bunny Bontiti.” The shooting took place just two days after a judge granted her a restraining order against her husband, Jason Cachuela. Law enforcement authorities revealed that Jason was found dead in an apparent suicide shortly after the shooting.

According to reports, Honolulu police responded to the scene in the parking lot near Pearlridge Center on Friday morning. Theresa Cachuela, 33, was discovered with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Shockingly, a child was present during the tragic incident. Fortunately, no one else was harmed.

The suspect, Jason Cachuela, 44, fled the scene and was later found dead in an area behind a residence in Waipahu, about five miles away from the mall. Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene. Lt. Deena Thoemmes stated that the shooting was not a random act, as the victim and the suspect were in a relationship.

Court documents reveal a history of threatening behavior Jason Cachuela towards Theresa Cachuela. Prior to the shooting, she had obtained a temporary restraining order against him. In her petition, Theresa detailed incidents where Jason had threatened to harm himself in front of her and her children, brandished a knife, and showed up uninvited to her house. The couple had been together for over a decade, and their tumultuous relationship had reached a breaking point.

Theresa Cachuela’s mother, Lucita Ani-Nihoa, shared that her daughter had confided in her about the abuse she endured and sought help from organizations supporting victims of domestic violence. The tragedy has left their entire family devastated, especially Theresa’s 8-year-old daughter, who witnessed the shooting.

In the wake of this horrific event, Theresa Cachuela’s family has set up an online fundraiser to cover funeral expenses and support her children. It serves as a reminder of the grave consequences of domestic violence and the urgent need for better systems to protect victims and prevent future tragedies.