Florida Man Arrested for Murder of Instagram Influencer Beauty Katera Couch

A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Instagram influencer Beauty Katera Couch. Eugene Louis-Jocques, the boyfriend of Couch, allegedly stabbed her to death and then proceeded to dispose of her body in a wooded area near Atlanta. He later set fire to her car in an attempt to destroy evidence.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained Law&Crime, Louis-Jocques used a sharp object to inflict multiple wounds on Couch’s upper torso. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, arson, and aggravated assault. After his arrest in Louisiana on August 25th, he was extradited to Cobb County, Georgia.

The investigation began when firefighters responded to a brush fire in Austell, Georgia, and discovered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Upon further inquiry, it was revealed that the registered owner’s daughter, Couch, had been missing since the previous day. Austell police subsequently found Couch’s body near the wood line in the vicinity of the fire.

Authorities identified Louis-Jocques as the prime suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Working in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals, they discovered that Louis-Jocques had ties to the St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana. After setting up surveillance, detectives conducted a successful traffic stop and apprehended the suspect without incident.

Beauty Katera Couch was well-known on Instagram, boasting over 150,000 followers. She frequently shared pictures of herself roller skating and had a passion for fashion and hairstyling. Her mother, Kimberly Couch, expressed shock and disbelief at the tragic loss of her daughter, emphasizing that she was a kind-hearted individual who never caused harm to anyone.

The arrest of Eugene Louis-Jocques brings a sense of justice to the family and followers of Beauty Katera Couch. As investigations continue, more details may emerge regarding the motive behind this horrendous crime.

