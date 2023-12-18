Influencer in Mumbai Faces Police Action for Violating Railway Norms

An Instagram influencer in Mumbai has faced police action and public backlash for recording reels while dancing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station. Seema Kanojiya, the influencer in question, was made to apologize for her actions, which violated railway norms.

Seema Kanojiya, who boasts a fan following of over 500,000 on Instagram, shared a letter on the social media platform in which she accepted responsibility for her actions. She admitted that she was not aware that recording reels in railway station premises was against the rules. In the letter, she apologized for her behavior and promised not to repeat such acts in the future.

In addition to the written apology, Seema also posted an apology video in which she appeared alongside two police officials. In the video, she urged fellow influencers to refrain from recording reels at railway stations, emphasizing that it is not only against the rules but also causes inconvenience to passengers.

The reel recorded Seema at the railway station went viral and garnered millions of views. However, the video also attracted criticism from netizens who accused her of creating a disturbance and harassing passengers inside trains. Central Railway, upon learning about the viral video, announced that an investigation would be conducted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to further assess the situation.

Passengers are reminded to refrain from engaging in activities that disturb others while using railway facilities. Violations of railway norms, as stated under sections 152 and 153 of the Railway Act, are punishable offenses, carrying penalties and imprisonment of up to 10 years for causing harm or attempting to harm other passengers.

This incident serves as a reminder to influencers and social media users to be mindful of their actions and comply with the rules and regulations set public establishments. Influencers should use their platforms responsibly, considering the potential impact of their behavior on others.