Instagram and Facebook Users in Europe May Have to Pay to Avoid Ads

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, is considering implementing monthly subscriptions for users who want to use these platforms without ads. The proposed payment would be €13 per month for mobile usage and €10 for desktop usage.

Meta’s aim is to comply with European Union regulations that prohibit platforms from offering personalized ads without user consent. This means that if users want to continue using these social networks for free, they will have to accept the ad-supported version. In doing so, Meta would be adhering to legislation.

By introducing subscriptions, Meta is attempting to navigate the regulations imposed Brussels, which could potentially hinder its main source of revenue.

In the second quarter of this year, Meta estimated that its earnings in Europe amounted to approximately $17.88 (€17.07) per Facebook user, or just under $6 (€5.73) per user across all its applications on average.

Additionally, Meta reported 258 million monthly Facebook users and 257 million monthly Instagram users in the EU during the first half of the year.

A spokesperson for Meta has confirmed that while they believe in “free services supported personalized ads,” they are exploring options to ensure compliance with European regulatory requirements.

Earlier this year, Meta was fined €390 million the Irish Data Protection Commission for violating data protection regulations. It was accused of using the legal basis known as “contract” to send ads to users based on their online activity.

The platform tracks user behavior to gain a better understanding and can target specific profiles for ad delivery.

However, it remains uncertain whether Meta’s proposed measure will convince European regulators, as they may argue that it places a price on the right to privacy.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal

– The Irish Data Protection Commission