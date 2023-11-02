New Article: Exceptional Young Equestrian Inspires Peers at Charity Event

An extraordinary young equestrian prodigy has captivated the hearts of her peers during a charity event organized local equine charity HAPPA (Horse and Ponies Protection Association). Tilly Norris, an exceptional eleven-year-old girl with a remarkable talent for showing miniature horses, demonstrated her skills at the event held on HAPPA’s farm in Briercliffe.

As the only child in the country to have showcased horses at the illustrious Royal International Show, Tilly has quickly become a prominent figure in the competitive world of showmanship. With an ever-growing following of over 13,000 on Instagram, she has bewitched enthusiasts with her prowess and undeniable passion for horses.

Under the watchful eye of her mother, Vicky, Tilly has been leading horses at top shows across the country. A sponsorship from the renowned toy company Crafty Ponies has bolstered her journey as an equestrian, and together they have organized a delightful fancy dress day for the children. Little ones were encouraged to dress up their crafty ponies as their favorite film characters, adding a touch of whimsy to the event.

However, the highlight of the day unfolded when Tilly and her remarkable American miniature horse, Echo, took on an agility course. Dressed as the iconic Barbie, Echo showcased his agility and grace while Tilly skillfully led him through the various challenges. The excitement was palpable as everyone watched in awe of this remarkable duo.

The event proved to be an astounding success, raising vital funds for HAPPA to support their noble work of rescuing neglected horses and ponies. Tilly, who attends St Mary’s Primary School at Newchurch-in-Pendle, fervently advocates for Crafty Ponies’ products on her Instagram page, highlighting their availability at HAPPA’s shop.

Tilly’s achievements at such a tender age are undeniable. She has already achieved what many of her peers can only dream of, becoming the youngest participant in prestigious shows across the nation. With plans to organize a similar event at HAPPA in December, Tilly continues to inspire others with her tenacity and unwavering devotion to the equestrian world.

