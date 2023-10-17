Instagram’s Threads App Temporarily Blocks Health-related Search Terms

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently announced that the ban on health-related search terms, such as “covid,” in the company’s Threads app is only temporary. The app currently blocks several terms, including those related to news on the Covid pandemic, as part of its effort to create a “positive, friendly” culture and ensure user safety.

While Threads does not aim to be “anti-news,” Mosseri clarified that the app will not amplify news due to potential risks associated with the platform’s younger user base. Although users can still find and follow news accounts, the restriction on engaging in discussions or accessing news reports about Covid has raised concerns about limited visibility of news publications and restricted access to critical information.

However, Mosseri confirmed that the ban on Covid-related terms will be lifted in the near future. At present, the company’s focus is on managing content responsibly, particularly given the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Instagram is also prioritizing other projects, including deeper integrations with Instagram and Facebook, graph building, EU compliance, Fediverse support, trending, and overall growth of the Threads app.

While the temporary ban aims to create a positive and controlled environment for users, it has limited conversations, debates, and news-sharing. Threads’ approach stands in contrast to platforms like Twitter, which facilitate real-time discussions on various topics.

Threads’ decision aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of providing a “positive” space for discussions rather than becoming a platform characterized negativity and criticism. However, these choices may have affected the app’s adoption, as reports suggest a decline in usage since its initial surge. To revive interest, Instagram is considering strategies like encouraging creators to post on Threads more frequently.

Overall, while the ban on health-related search terms in Threads is temporary, it highlights the complex balance between fostering a positive environment and providing access to news and critical information.

