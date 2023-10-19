Instagram’s Efforts to Safeguard Teens and Promote Healthy Social Media Use

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, recently spoke on a panel addressing parenting-focused influencers to discuss the challenges of kids’ use of technology and Instagram’s efforts to safeguard teens. Mosseri shared a personal experience of his own child circumventing his attempts to control technology use becoming engrossed in cartoons. This highlighted the importance of creating positive online environments for kids, which translates to Instagram’s mission. Mosseri stated that Instagram aims to evolve and learn from parents, experts, academics, and teens themselves.

Mosseri emphasized that the goal is not to give parents absolute control, as it may push teens to find ways around oversight. Instead, Instagram seeks to provide a safe and age-appropriate experience for all users, regardless of their age. Social media companies face increasing pressure to protect younger users, and Instagram acknowledges the need to do more to raise awareness about its safety tools for kids. In response, Instagram has implemented various safeguards and features, including tools for parents to set limits on their teens’ app usage, default privacy settings, and restricting suggestive content. The platform also sends prompts to teens encouraging breaks when excessive or late-night scrolling is detected and allows users to block bullies and antagonistic followers.

Dr. Ann-Louise Lockhart, a pediatric psychologist, offered parenting tips for supporting healthy social media use. She advised having conversations with kids about social media before they turn 13 and legal age, evaluating their readiness based on factors such as setting personal boundaries, understanding consent, and having sufficient communication skills. Lockhart emphasized the importance of maintaining an open and honest relationship with kids to address any problems that may arise. In case of trouble, she discouraged extreme reactions that might push kids to become sneaky about their social media use.

Instagram aims to spread awareness about its safety measures through events like the one in Seattle, inviting parenting-focused influencers to share information. Mosseri expressed an openness to regulations for the sector, advocating for fair application across different platforms. Additionally, Katie Davis, an associate professor at the University of Washington, presented at the event and discussed efforts to reshape social media for better teen experiences.

In conclusion, Instagram is taking steps to prioritize the safety and well-being of teens on its platform while promoting healthy social media use. By collaborating with experts, listening to parents and teens, and implementing various safety features, Instagram strives to create a positive online environment for all users.

