Summary: Instagram Threads has faced criticism recently for recommending low-quality and often hateful content to users. In response, Instagram head Adam Mosseri apologized for the issue and promised improvements. Users have expressed concerns about the rise of transphobic posts and engagement bait. Instagram’s parent company, Meta, stated that they are aware of the problem and are taking steps to address it.

Instagram Threads, the messaging app integrated into the Instagram platform, has come under scrutiny due to the questionable content it has been recommending to users in recent weeks. Users have raised concerns about the abundance of posts that are of no interest to them and engage in blatant attempts to boost engagement. More alarmingly, hateful and transphobic content has also started to surface in users’ feeds.

Acknowledging the problem, Instagram head Adam Mosseri expressed his apologies in a video response to an Ask Me Anything question. Mosseri stated that the team is currently working on resolving the issue of low-quality recommendations on Threads, which, although not in violation of the platform’s Community Guidelines, straddle the line. He assured users that improvements have been made thus far and that more changes are on the way, promising a better user experience.

Complaints from users indicate that the issue of low-quality content has been further exacerbated an increase in ragebait and hateful posts. Many users have had to mute accounts more frequently than ever before. The rise of transphobic content in particular has raised concerns among the user base.

When questioned about the specific steps being taken to address transphobia and hate speech, a spokesperson from Meta (formerly known as Facebook) reiterated Mosseri’s comments. They acknowledged the problem and stated that efforts are being made to not only remove content that violates community guidelines but also address the repetitive and low-quality content that users are being exposed to.

With Instagram’s commitment to improving the Threads experience, users can expect to see significant changes in the coming weeks. The platform aims to create a more positive and engaging environment while taking decisive action against hate speech and low-quality recommendations.