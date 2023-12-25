New Ways of Sharing Content Emerge on Social Media Platforms

Benzinga – [Author Name], Benzinga Staff Writer.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram, has noticed a significant shift in the way people are using the platform. Instead of posting to their feeds, users are now sharing more content through Instagram Stories and private messages. Mosseri clarified that people are not necessarily sharing less, but they are simply sharing differently.

This observation Mosseri aligns with a recent report the Wall Street Journal, which explored the decline in social media posting. The rise of ads, bots, and misinformation may have contributed to this change in user behavior.

One of the contributing factors to this shift is the format of Instagram Stories. Unlike static feed posts, Stories feature ephemeral content that disappears after 24 hours. This format encourages more spontaneous sharing among users.

Interestingly, Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), also noted a similar trend on his platform. Musk highlighted a significant increase in video views on X, possibly linked to the achievements of Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen.

Additionally, Mosseri revealed that the majority of Instagram users prefer Android devices over iPhones. This insight further informs his decision to prioritize the development of the Android app.

In line with their expansion plans, Instagram’s rival platform, Threads, is set to launch in the European Union in December. Threads offers users the option to view content without requiring a personal profile, aligning with Mosseri’s strategy of allowing separate profile management for Threads and Instagram.

Threads has been gaining popularity and recently reached 100 million users, making it the fastest-growing app to achieve this milestone.

This expansion to the European market comes at a time when major advertisers, like Apple and Disney, have suspended their ads on competitor platform X due to Musk’s controversial statements.

While social media usage patterns continue to evolve, it is evident that people are finding new ways to express themselves and engage with content on these platforms.