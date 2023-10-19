How Instagram Has Negatively Impacted the Roommate Selection Process

Instagram, a popular social media platform, has emerged as a significant influence in various aspects of our lives. One area greatly impacted Instagram is the roommate selection process. Unfortunately, this influence has not been entirely positive.

In the past, finding a suitable roommate often relied on interview processes, asking for references, and a general assessment of compatibility. However, Instagram has introduced a new norm where potential roommates are chosen based on their curated online personas. This has led to a superficial approach to roommate selection, overlooking key factors that truly matter in living arrangements.

When selecting a roommate based on their Instagram profiles, individuals are prone to focusing on appearances, popularity, and lifestyle choices displayed in carefully selected photos. This leads to the formation of unrealistic expectations and potential disappointment when these expectations are not met in real-life interactions. Furthermore, basing roommate compatibility solely on social media profiles can overlook essential factors such as cleanliness, financial responsibility, and shared interests.

Another concerning aspect of relying on Instagram for roommate selection is the promotion of a filtered and exaggerated version of reality. People often present themselves in the best possible light on social media, which may not accurately reflect their true personalities or living habits. This can lead to conflicts and misunderstandings once the roommates begin living together.

It is important to recognize that social media profiles do not provide a complete picture of an individual. Rather than solely relying on Instagram, it is imperative to utilize more traditional methods of roommate selection, such as interviews and references. These methods allow for a more comprehensive understanding of a potential roommate’s qualities and compatibility.

In summary, Instagram has negatively impacted the roommate selection process promoting a superficial approach based on appearances and curated online personas. It is essential to look beyond social media profiles and assess factors that truly contribute to a successful cohabitation experience. By utilizing more traditional methods, individuals can make more informed decisions regarding their choice of roommates.

Definitions:

– Roommate selection process: The process of choosing a suitable person to live with in a shared living arrangement.

– Compatibility: The ability to coexist harmoniously with someone else, often based on shared values, interests, and living habits.

Source: The Vermont Cynic (source URL removed)