In a shocking revelation, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has come under fire for allegedly receiving and ignoring over 1.1 million reported instances of underage users since early 2019. The attorneys general of 33 states have accused the company of zealously concealing this information from the public, while continuing to collect personal data, including emails and locations, from children without parental consent.

The recent unredacted complaint against Meta filed dozens of U.S. states highlights the company’s alleged practices of getting America’s youth addicted to social media and misleading the public about the dangers posed its platforms. Prosecutors contend that Meta, driven profit, has exploited powerful technologies to entice and engage young users, all while downplaying the significant risks involved.

Newly revealed internal documents and presentations submitted as evidence shed light on the extent of Meta’s understanding of its influence over young users. One document acknowledges that teenagers are drawn to the platform’s “feel good” dopamine effects, and the company actively develops features to capitalize on this. Moreover, former Facebook Vice President of Analytics expressed concerns about the abuse of notifications the company.

According to the filing, Meta quantified the value of each 13-year-old user to be around $270, underscoring its financial motivations. Furthermore, obtaining location data from teenagers became a strategic goal for the company, serving both product experiences and advertising analytics purposes. Alarming findings from internal research revealed that a significant percentage of teenage girls may be exposed to sensitive content, with some attributing worsened mental health issues such as thoughts of suicide and eating disorders to the platform.

The filing also exposes instances where Meta failed to take meaningful action to combat bullying on its Instagram platform, despite internal recognition of the issue. Documents demonstrate an overall neglect of underage users, stating plainly that the company does very little to prevent children under 13 from accessing their services.

These revelations raise crucial questions about Meta’s accountability and the responsibility of social media companies towards protecting young users. With legal action underway, the outcome of this case will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the tech industry and its treatment of underage users.

(Note: This article is a work of fiction and does not depict actual events or actions Meta Platforms or its subsidiaries.)