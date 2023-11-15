Instagram Adds Exciting New Filters and Creative Features

Instagram, the popular social media app owned Meta, is introducing a range of exciting updates to enhance its creative tools and provide users with more options for sharing captivating content. The highlight of these updates is the addition of 25 new filters for iOS, marking Instagram’s first significant filter release in a while. The filters offer a wide variety of options, from subtle color edits to expressive styles, allowing users to experiment with different looks for their posts. Notably, some filters, such as “wide angle” and “wavy,” go beyond color and tone adjustments, making significant changes to the original images.

In addition to the new filters, Instagram is catering to users who enjoy using apps like VSCO and Picsart introducing filters like “color leak” and “zoom blur.” By expanding its filter range, Instagram aims to provide users with a diverse set of editing options directly within the app, eliminating the need to use external editing tools.

The updates also include enhancements to Instagram’s Reels feature. Users will soon be able to scale, crop, and rotate individual clips within Reels. Moreover, undo and redo buttons will be added to make editing easier and more intuitive. Instagram is also introducing 10 new English text-to-speech voices to choose from, as well as a few new fonts with optional outlines for improved readability.

One exciting feature being tested Instagram is the ability to create custom stickers from users’ own photos and videos. Leveraging learnings from its Segment Anything AI model, this feature allows users to personalize their sticker collection, adding a touch of uniqueness to their stories and posts.

These updates also include a streamlined drafts view, improved access to the audio page in Reels, and enhanced data for creators. In the coming months, creators will have the ability to see the number of viewers for their Reels on a moment-by-moment basis, providing valuable insights into their content’s performance.

Instagram’s latest updates aim to empower users with more creative options and simplify their editing process. With an exciting array of filters and innovative features, Instagram continues to evolve as a captivating platform for visual storytelling.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How many new filters has Instagram added?

Instagram has added 25 new filters for iOS users.

2. Can I make custom stickers from my own photos and videos?

Instagram is testing a feature that allows users to create custom stickers from their own camera roll or eligible photos and videos on Instagram.

3. What enhancements have been made to Reels?

Instagram is testing the ability to scale, crop, and rotate individual clips within Reels. Undo and redo buttons will also be added for easier editing.

4. What additional features are being introduced?

Instagram is introducing new English text-to-speech voices, new fonts with optional outlines for better readability, a streamlined drafts view, and improved data insights for creators.

5. Can I create feed posts that are only visible to my close friends using the new filters?

Yes, with the new filters, you can now create feed posts that are exclusively visible to your close friends on Instagram.