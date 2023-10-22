Instagram Introduces Dynamic-Themed App Icon Feature for Android Users

Instagram has joined the growing trend of app developers incorporating dynamic theming for their app icons. The latest version of the Instagram app for Android now supports a dynamic-themed app icon, which is compatible with devices running Android 13 or a newer version.

This new feature allows users to see a material-themed app icon for Instagram on their Galaxy smartphones. The app icon displays a dual-tone design, with the dominant color derived from the user’s chosen home screen wallpaper using the Monet theming engine.

To activate Material You-themed app icons on a Galaxy smartphone or tablet, users can simply long-press on their phone’s home screen, tap on Wallpaper and style, select Color palette, enable the Color palette feature, and enable Apply palette to app icons.

Instagram joins several other popular social media apps that have recently embraced dynamic theming. These include Mastodon, LinkedIn, Reddit, Telegram, Threads, and WhatsApp. Additionally, most apps from Google and Samsung already support this customization feature.

It is expected that more apps will adopt dynamic theming in the near future, providing users with a greater level of personalization for their device’s app icons. This trend showcases an ongoing effort developers to enhance the visual experience and user interface of their applications.

Overall, the introduction of dynamic-themed app icons brings a refreshing and visually appealing element to the Android ecosystem, offering users the opportunity to customize their device’s appearance according to their own preferences.

