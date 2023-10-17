Teen Girl Blackmailed and Extorted After Accepting Friend Request on Instagram

A teenage girl in Morbi, Gujarat, fell victim to a blackmail and extortion scheme after accepting a friend request on Instagram. The 13-year-old girl, who had recently received a smartphone as a gift from her parents, accepted a friend request from a woman named Mittal Solanki. Solanki then introduced her to a boy named Kishan Patel and encouraged the girl to develop a friendship with him.

Over the course of two months, the girl chatted with Patel on social media. However, the situation took a dark turn when Patel lured her to an isolated location and took a non-consensual selfie with her. He later used this photo to blackmail her, threatening to circulate it on social media. He then escalated the exploitation forcing her to undress during a video call, which he recorded.

Patel began extorting money from the girl, demanding Rs 70,000 in cash and her mother’s gold earrings. Fearing public shame and further exploitation, the girl complied. As her behavior changed and she refused to attend school, her mother became concerned and eventually learned about her ordeal.

Upon the girl’s mother’s complaint, Patel was arrested the Morbi police on charges of extortion, sexual harassment, and sextortion. However, Solanki, who played a role in initiating the friendship between the girl and Patel, remains at large.

Authorities are now investigating the social media accounts of the accused to determine if there are additional victims who have been threatened and blackmailed the duo.

This case serves as a lesson for parents to closely monitor their children’s social media activity and to educate them about the potential risks and dangers of befriending strangers online.

Sources:

– Morbi police

– Rajkot Mirror