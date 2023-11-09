Plans Approved for Unique and Dynamic Bridge in Haverfordwest

After careful consideration and discussions, councillors have given their nod of approval to the plans for a striking new bridge, set to become an iconic landmark in Haverfordwest. The application, submitted Pembrokeshire County Council, aims to replace the existing footbridge between Riverside and Western Quayside with a visually stunning structure that will enhance the town’s appeal and rejuvenate the cultural landscape.

The proposed bridge, part of the ‘Heart of Pembrokeshire’ regeneration project, has been touted as a potential tourist attraction and promises to be a true gem in the town’s architectural crown. Acting as the centerpiece of a ‘Cultural Corridor,’ the bridge represents a significant step forward in the ongoing effort to revitalize Haverfordwest.

In addition to the signature bridge, the plans also include the reconfiguration and enhancement of a nearby public plaza, as well as the repair and refurbishment of the historic Cleddau Foundry building. These additional elements will contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal and functionality of the area, with the potential to attract more visitors and breathe new life into the town.

While concerns about the project costs have been raised in the past, it is essential to highlight that the funding for this ambitious undertaking comes from a Levelling Up Fund (LUF) grant awarded to Pembrokeshire County Council. The investment in this bridge is a testament to the council’s commitment to stimulating economic growth and creating a vibrant community in Haverfordwest.

With the approval of the application, the council can now move forward with the necessary preparations to make the vision a reality. Although there were differing opinions among councillors regarding the potential impact of the bridge, the majority recognized the value and potential it holds for the town’s future.

The existing footbridge, while currently safe to use, requires significant maintenance work in the coming years. By embracing this opportunity to construct a new, unique, and dynamic bridge, Haverfordwest can demonstrate its commitment to progress and innovation. The signature bridge will foster a sense of pride and place, ensuring that visitors and locals alike have an engaging and visually captivating experience.

FAQ:

Q: What are the main components of the approved plans?

A: The approved plans include the construction of a signature bridge, the reconfiguration of a public plaza, and the renovation of the Cleddau Foundry building.

Q: Where will the new bridge be located?

A: The new bridge will replace the existing footbridge between Riverside and Western Quayside in Haverfordwest.

Q: What is the purpose of the ‘Heart of Pembrokeshire’ regeneration project?

A: The ‘Heart of Pembrokeshire’ project aims to revitalize Haverfordwest and create a vibrant cultural corridor.

Q: How will the project be funded?

A: The project is financed a Levelling Up Fund (LUF) grant awarded to Pembrokeshire County Council.

Q: What are the potential benefits of the new bridge?

A: The new bridge is expected to enhance the town’s aesthetics, attract more visitors, and contribute to the overall economic growth of Haverfordwest.