Pembrokeshire County Council’s Application for Demolishing Footbridge Delayed

Pembrokeshire County Council’s application to demolish and replace a footbridge between Riverside and Western Quayside has been delayed due to a lack of committee members present at a planning committee meeting. The application, which also includes public realm reconfiguration and the refurbishment of a historic building, is part of the ‘Heart of Pembrokeshire’ regeneration project.

During the six-hour long meeting on October 3, the lack of quorum was discovered after some committee members had left earlier. Chair of the planning committee, Cllr Jacob Williams, suspended the meeting temporarily to determine whether it could continue. After a 10-minute break, it was established that the committee still did not have enough members present.

Apologizing to the public speakers who had patiently waited, Cllr Williams announced that the remaining items on the agenda, including the application for the new bridge, would be deferred to the November planning committee or potentially be discussed at a special meeting. He called it a “rotten situation” and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

The design of the proposed bridge has been praised as an ‘Instagrammable’ structure Councillor Rhys Jordan, highlighting its aesthetic appeal and potential for social media attention. The new bridge aims to become a central feature of a ‘Cultural Corridor’ within the county town’s conservation area.

